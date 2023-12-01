South Korean singer Jungkook has released a new version of "Standing Next to You."

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" featuring American singer Usher on Friday.

The remix adds "a velvety touch to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force," BigHit Music previously said in a press release.

Usher celebrated the song's release on Instagram, writing, "Standing Next To You (Usher Remix) is OUT NOW!! Shoutout my brother Jung Kook."

The original "Standing Next to You" appears on Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden. Jungkook released the album and a music video for "Standing Next to You" in November.

The singer performed "Standing Next to You" Nov. 6 on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon . The late-night talk show shared a video Friday featuring clips from all of Jungkook's appearances on the series.

Golden also features the songs "3D" featuring Jack Harlow, Closer to You" featuring Major Lazer, "Seven" featuring Latto, "Yes or No, Please Don't Change" featuring DJ Snake, "Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance" and "Shot Glass of Tears."