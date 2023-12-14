RuPaul's Drag Race is a reality competition series featuring drag performers who take part in challenges in the hopes of becoming America's next drag superstar.
MTV introduced the Season 16 contestants -- Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jete, Megami, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal and Xunami Muse -- last week.
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 premieres Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.
