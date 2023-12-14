Barbra Streisand will be honored at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

SAG-AFTRA announced in a press release Thursday that Streisand, a singer, actress and director, will receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards show in February.

The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24 in Los Angeles and stream live at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.

Streisand is the 59th recipient of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession" and honors their career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments.

Streisand is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) winning performer who has starred in such films as Funny Girl and A Star is Born, along with directing Yentl and The Prince of Tides.

Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry. From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were and A Star is Born, Barbra's ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement.

"Her enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level. She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey. We celebrate Barbra Streisand not just for her achievements but for the enduring legacy she has carved," she added.

Streisand released her memoir, My Name is Barbra, in November. She reflected on her career in a statement for the press release, calling acting her dream come true.

"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Lowe's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire," the star said.