Good Omens will return for a third and final season.

Amazon announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the fantasy series for Season 3, which will stream on Prime Video.

Good Omens is based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel, which follows the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale as they team up to prevent Armageddon and the coming of the Antichrist.

The final season "will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out 'what happens next' to the wonderful characters in the world" of their novel.

The cast includes Michael Sheen (Aziraphale), David Tennant (Crowley) and Jon Hamm (Gabriel).

"I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end," Gaiman said in a statement.

"Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped," he added. "Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

Gaiman returns as writer, executive producer and showrunner on Season 3. Rob Wilkins of Narrativa and Josh Cole of BBC Studios Productions also executive produce.

"It is a rare joy to return to this uniquely wonderful show. The world Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett created has thrilled millions around the world and we're delighted to be bringing those fans a gripping conclusion to a story that begun 35 years -- and several millennia -- ago," Cole said.

Good Omens premiered on Prime Video and BBC Two in May 2019. Season 2 was released in July.