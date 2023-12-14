Apple TV+ is teasing the new series The New Look.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the show Thursday featuring Glenn Close

The New Look is a historical fashion drama exploring how Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn), Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) and other designers navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

The photos introduce Close as Carmel Snow, the legendary editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar.

Close and series creator Todd A. Kessler previously collaborated on the series Damages.

Apple TV+ shared first-look photos in November featuring Mendelsohn and Binoche as Dior and Chanel.

The New Look will have a three-episode premiere Feb. 14.

