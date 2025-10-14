Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer has released the run times for the first four episodes of the sci-fi series' fifth and final season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Episodes 1-4 will be 68, 54, 66 and 83 minutes long respectively.

They will premiere Nov. 26.

Another run of episodes will be available for streaming on Dec. 25, while the finale is set to debut on Dec. 31.

The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Neil Fisher, Jack Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton.