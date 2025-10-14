"Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) is many things: a devoted husband, a loving father, a celebrated car salesman. He's also a former assassin. And when his past catches up to his present, he's forced to take his unsuspecting family (Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby) on a road trip unlike any other," a synopsis for the film said.
The original 2023 movie's director Simon Cellan Jones and writer David Coggeshall returned for the sequel, which premieres on Nov. 21.
Tuesday's 3-minute preview shows the Morgans embroiled in a new caper in London.
Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington plays the film's antagonist Aidan.
