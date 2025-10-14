Naomi Watts was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Watts, 57, is known for her roles in Mulholland Drive, The Ring, The Impossible, King Kong, 21 Grams, the Divergent franchise, Birdman and Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actress Naomi Watts to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a press release.

"Naomi has brought unforgettable depth and grace to the screen, and we honor her remarkable career and her contributions to film which have left a lasting impact, inspiring audiences and artists around the world."