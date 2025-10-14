Watts, 57, is known for her roles in Mulholland Drive, The Ring, The Impossible, King Kong, 21 Grams, the Divergent franchise, Birdman and Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.
"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actress Naomi Watts to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a press release.
"Naomi has brought unforgettable depth and grace to the screen, and we honor her remarkable career and her contributions to film which have left a lasting impact, inspiring audiences and artists around the world."
