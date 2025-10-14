ITV has renewed its British mystery series, Midsomer Murders, for a 26th season, which will include four feature-length episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show stars Neil Dudgeon as DCI Barnaby, Nick Hendrix as his sidekick DS Winter, Annette Badland as pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins and Fiona Dolman as Barnaby's wife Sarah.

"We're thrilled to be returning to Midsomer with Barnaby and Winter," executive producer Michele Buck said in a statement Monday.

"Series 26 promises to deliver four brilliant brand new cases for the legion of Midsomer Murders fans to enjoy."

Filming on Season 25 was completed this summer.

No premiere date has been announced yet.