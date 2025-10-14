Actor Alec Baldwin posted a video on Instagram Monday saying he crashed his wife Hilaria's white Range Rover into a "big fat tree" while driving his brother Stephen on Long island, N.Y.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, the Beetlejuice and The Departed star said he swerved to avoid a "garbage truck the size of a whale" after he and Stephen had attended the Hamptons Film Festival.

He said the vehicle is "pretty smashed up."

"I feel bad about that. But it's all fine. I'm fine, my brother's fine," Alec added.

He also thanked well-wishers for their support in a message alongside the video.

Stephen's publicist told TMZ: "Stephen is doing and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well."

Stephen is best known for his roles in The Young Riders, The Usual Suspects and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.

Hilaria was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars last week.