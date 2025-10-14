Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day icon Bill Murray celebrated his 75th birthday by helping his friend Tom Coyne promote his new book about golf courses in Ireland.

"All my ancestors are Irish, so when I go over there, it feels like I'm at a wake. Everyone looks like my cousins," he quipped during an appearance on Monday's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"It's really a gracious place. It's really nice."

He also recalled growing up working-class with seven siblings, and how he spoiled his mother Lucille by giving her a credit card after he made it big.

"She would take lunch hours that did not end," he laughed.

"The first year, I think, she spent $1,200 the whole year and then she realized there was no fraud or anything so [the spending] just went geometrically [up] from that point on," he added. "I felt like Elvis. It felt pretty good."