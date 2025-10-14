Prolific poster artist Drew Struzan died Monday. His official Instagram account confirmed the news in a post on Tuesday.

Struzan was 78 according to The Wrap, which also confirmed the cause of death as complications from Alzheimer's. In March, Struzan's wife, Dylan, shared on Facebook that due to Alzheimer's, Struzan could no longer paint or sign autographs.

His illustrated movie posters include the classic images of Marty McFly stepping out of the De Lorean in the Back to the Future trilogy, the Indiana Jones sequels (and an international poster for the original Raiders of the Lost Ark), Star Wars 1997 special edition re-releases, prequel trilogy and 2015's The Force Awakens.

Struzan's signature look was airbrushed renderings of film characters that looked simultaneously realistic and handmade. He also worked in advertising, comic books and created the art for commemorative postage stamps and Franklin Mint plates.

Other '80s posters include Blade Runner, The Thing, E.T., First Blood, Risky Business, The Goonies with the cast hanging from a stalactite, and the Police Academy films. Additional posters include The Muppet Movie, Hook, An American Tail and the first two Harry Potter films.

His last poster was for the animated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy for the release of the third film, The Hidden World.