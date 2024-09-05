Netflix released a teaser for The Diplomat Season 2, which reveals that Rufus Sewell's character has survived.

The final moments of Season 1 rocked Kate Wyler, portrayed by Keri Russell , who is the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

She discovers that the British prime minister (Rory Kinnear) was responsible for the attack on the British vessel transporting her to London.

"As if things couldn't get worse, the finale ends with a second explosion -- possibly leaving her husband Hal (Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) dead," the official synopsis reads.

The trailer confirms Hal's survival as he and Kate are seen exiting a vehicle together.

Allison Janney also stars in Season 2 as the U.S. Vice President Grace Penn.

Season 2 premieres on Netflix Oct. 31.