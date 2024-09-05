Max is introducing Caddo Lake, a new thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser for the film Thursday featuring Dylan O'Brien (Teen Wolf).

Caddo Lake is written and directed by Celine Held and Logan George, who were inspired by the real-life Caddo Lake, a lake on the border of Texas and Louisiana that includes a large flooded cypress forest.

The movie centers on the disappearance of a young girl.

"When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family's history," an official synopsis reads.

O'Brien stars with Eliza Scanlan, Diana Hopper, Caroline Falk, Sam Hennings, Eric Lange and Lauren Ambrose

Caddo Lake premieres Oct. 10 on Max.

Shyamalan is a filmmaker known for The Sixth Sense, Signs, Split and other films. His most recent movie, Trap, stars Josh Hartnett and opened in theaters in August.