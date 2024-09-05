Colin Farrell wants to be Gotham's kingpin in 'The Penguin'
UPI News Service, 09/05/2024
HBO released a new trailer for the upcoming miniseries The Penguin, which stars Colin Farrell.
Farrell plays "The Penguin," otherwise known as Oz, who is hungry for power in Gotham city.
"But first, Oz must confront his enemies, including Carmine's children, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) and Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen); the Maroni family, led by their imprisoned patriarch, Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown); and Oz's own demoralizing reputation as 'The Penguin,'" an official synopsis reads.
