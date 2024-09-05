GLOW's Alison Brie will portray Skeletor's right-hand woman in Mattel and Amazon's Masters of the Universe.

The film is the latest live-action movie inspired by Mattel's 1982 toy action figures.

Brie, 41, is also known for her roles in Mad Men, Community and BBC's Apples Never Fall.

He-man will be portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You), and Teela will be played by Camila Mendes. Skeletor has not yet been cast.

Brie posted about the role on social media Thursday. She shared an article with a headline announcing that she "nabs (the) key villain role."

"Consider it nabbed," she wrote in her caption.

That post had more than 700 comments within hours.

"I'm seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it 'hasn't even started filming yet,' but I'm simply too seated," one excited fan wrote on social media.

The new Masters of the Universe movie is slated to open in theaters June 5, 2026.