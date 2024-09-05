Paramount+ is introducing the new series Landman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring Billy Bob Thornton

Landman is a new drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. The series is set in "the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas" and tells "a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs."

Inspired by the podcast Boomtown, the show is "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics," a press release reads.

Thornton stars with Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chavez and Demi Moore, with Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia and Michael Pei±a as guest stars.

Landman is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions for Paramount+.

The 10-episode first season will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 17 on Paramount+, with new episodes available Sundays.

Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and the Yellowstone prequels 1923 and 1883.