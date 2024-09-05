Lionsgate has released another look at Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, which premieres in September.

Adam Driver portrays Cesar Catalina, a visionary who wants to create a utopian community.

"Imagine today's society as a branch of civilization about to reach a dead end," Cesar says in the trailer. "Is this way we're living the only one that's available to us?"

However the mayor of New Rome, Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), isn't too keen on change.

"Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves," the official synopsis reads.

The sci-fi drama will premiere with "The Ultimate IMAX Experience" Sept. 23, with a wide theater release Sept. 27.