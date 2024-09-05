Netflix is gearing up for the release of Arcane Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer Thursday for the show's second and final season.

Arcane is an animated series based on the video game League of Legends. The series centers on Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), two sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

In Season 2, Vi (Steinfeld) joins Caitlyn (Katie Leung) on Piltover's enforcers police force as Ambessa Medarda (Ellen Thomas) pushes for martial law.

Meanwhile, Jinx (Purnell) plans "to watch it all burn" and attack the city.

The trailer appears to tease the character Warwick and also features "Paint the Town Blue," a new song recorded by Ashnikko for the Season 2 soundtrack.

Other cast members include Reed Shannon as Ekko, Amirah Vann as Sevika, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger and Brett Tucker as Singed.

Arcane Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in November.

The streamer is developing other series set in Runeterra, the world of League of Legends.