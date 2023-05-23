Universal Pictures is teasing the new film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated action-comedy Tuesday featuring the voice of Lana Condor

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken follows the titular Ruby Gillman (Condor), "a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens."

"The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There's one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Annie Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also includes Jane Fonda as Ruby's grandmother and the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas, Toni Collette as Ruby's mom, Jaboukie Young-White as Ruby's classmate and crush, Colman Domingo as Ruby's dad, Sam Richardson as Ruby's uncle and Blue Chapman as Ruby's little brother.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is written by Pam Brady, Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi, and directed by Kirk DeMicco (The Croods). The film hails from DreamWorks Animation.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken opens in theaters June 30.

Condor is known for playing Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys movies.