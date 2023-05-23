Wildlife officials in Connecticut said a hungry bear attracted by the smell of a recently used grill wandered into a resident's garage.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a resident contacted authorities when they discovered a black bear inside their garage on Walnut Hill Road in Hartland.

"By the time we arrived, the bear had let itself out of a garage without assistance," department spokesman Paul Copleman told WFSB-TV. "It appears that the bear attempted to get to a grill in the garage that had been used earlier in the day."

Copleman said officials decided not to take any further action against the bear, as it had not entered the living space of the home.