Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced Adam Driver as the honorary starter for the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

The 39-year-old actor and former Marine will be the honorary starter waving the green flag at the annual Indy 500 car race Sunday in Speedway, Ind.

Driver grew up in Mishawaka, Ind., and attended the University of Indianapolis before transferring to Juilliard School in New York City, according to the Indianapolis Star.

The actor is known for playing Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its sequels, and also starred in such films as BlacKkKlansman, Marriage Story, The Last Duel and House of Gucci.

Indy 500 coverage will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. EDT on NBC, with the green flag to drop at 12:45 p.m. The broadcast will also stream on Peacock.