Jennie channeled film and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn on the red carpet Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old South Korean singer and actress, best known as a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, attended a photo call for her HBO series The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jennie, nicknamed "human Chanel," wore a black and white Chanel cocktail gown with a ruffle hem and bow detail at the bust. She completed her look with black platform shoes, diamond earrings and a twist ponytail hairstyle secured with a black bow.

On Monday, Jennie wore a white lace Chanel midi dress with a bustier top and black off-shoulder detail to The Idol premiere at Cannes. The singer wore her hair down and accessorized with a black bow headband.

Earlier in the month, Jennie wore a vintage black and white Chanel mini dress while making her debut at the Met Gala. The singer was a favorite of late fashion designer and Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who was honored at the event.

At the photo call Tuesday, Jennie was joined by The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd , along with Sam Levinson, who co-created the series with The Tesfaye and Reza Fahim.

Tesfaye said his goal with The Idol was "to make a dark twisted fairy tale about the music industry and heighten it."

The series follows Jocelyn (Depp), an aspiring pop star who falls for Tedros (Tesfaye), a self-help guru and the leader of a modern-day cult.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Idol premieres June 4 on HBO.