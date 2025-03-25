Former Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is set to host the Peabody Awards June 1.

The 85th annual ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills and acknowledges excellence in media that enhances empathy and world understanding, a press release states.

"No higher honor than to be in the room as we celebrate some of our generation's best storytellers and reflect upon the ways in which we can all contribute to bettering the times we are in. I am also there because there is a free dinner... at least I'm assuming there is dinner," Wood said in a statement.

Wood is also well-known for hosting Have I Got News for You and starring in the Hulu special Lonely Flowers.

Nominations arrive in April and winners are announced May 1.