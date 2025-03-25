Horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2 will arrive in theaters Sept. 26, studio Lionsgate announced.

The Strangers: Chapter 1, a remake of cult 2008 horror film The Strangers, starred Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez as young lovers who find themselves stranded in a small town, where they are terrorized by a trio of mysterious masked assailants.

Director Renny Harlin returns to helm the second film in the trilogy. All three movies were filmed back-to-back.

Petsch, who also returns for the second film, previously said the sequels would delve deeper into the identities and motivations of the titular villains.

"Some questions will be answered, of course, to get inside the machinations of 'the strangers,'" she told UPI in May 2024. "But we are not going to lose the innate terror that is so visceral within the original. We are aware of it."

