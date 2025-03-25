Amy Pascal and David Heyman are teaming up on a new James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios announced Tuesday.

Pascal's production credits include the 2023 film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home and the 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home, while Heyman produced the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

"James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirt of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure," they said in a press release.

The James Bond franchise's first movie debuted in 1962, and has seen such actors as Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and, more recently, Daniel Craig portray the iconic character. The most recent film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021.

"Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry," said Amazon MGM Studios executive Courtenay Valenti. "We are honored to be working with them on James Bond's next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character."

The franchise has yet to announce who will replace Craig as Bond.