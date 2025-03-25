'Legend of Ochi' gives look at its 'mythical' creature
UPI News Service, 03/25/2025
A24 is offering a glimpse of the mythical creature at the heart of its upcoming film The Legend of Ochi.
An "official first look" featurette released Tuesday shows the baby ochi, which is rescued by Helena Zengel's character, Yuri, after becoming separated from its mother.
"As we were shooting, you could see all five puppeteers standing around in plain clothes and if you looked at the puppet, you were like, that's a real living thing," says Isaiah Saxon, the movie's writer and director, in the clip.
"In a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy farm girl named Yuri is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi," an official synopsis reads. "But when Yuri discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home."
