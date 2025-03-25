Warner Bros. is previewing Final Destination Bloodlines, a new horror film starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefanie, a young woman who is trying to alter the fate of her entire family.

The movie is the sixth in the Final Destination franchise and the first to be released since Final Destination 5 in 2011.

The Bloodlines trailer, released Tuesday, sets up an elaborate and deadly chain of events as Stefanie (Juana) and her relatives attend a family gathering.

"Grandma, what's happening to us?" Stefanie asks her grandmother Iris (Gabrielle Rose) in the clip.

"Years ago, I had a premonition that started it all," Iris says. "I saw what Death was about to do. I saved a lot of lives that night, lives that were never meant to be saved but, Death doesn't like it when you mess with his plans."

Viewers then see how a younger Iris helped save lives during a disaster at a Seattle Space Needle-esque structure, angering Death.

Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger and the late Tony Todd also star.

Final Destination Bloodlines arrives in theaters May 16.