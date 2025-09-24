Rose stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday for the show's opening and a game of charades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cold open began with Fallon humming along to Rose's hit song with Bruno Mars , "APT."

"Man, it's almost scary how I can't get that song out of my head," Fallon says as he walks along an empty hallway.

He then gasps when Rose "appears" at the end of the hallway singing the song.

She disappears and reappears before they ultimately dance together.

"APT." dropped in October, and was included on Rose's debut solo album, Rosie, which arrived in December. The track won Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards this month.

Later, Rose joined Tariq Trotter of The Roots and actress Kate McKinnon for a game of charades. At one point during the game, she and McKinnon both pretended to be Elvis at the same time, while Fallon and Trotter guessed who they were portraying.