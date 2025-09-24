South Korean girl group Aespa performed and chatted about their new song "Rich Man" on the Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday.

Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning took to the stage to sing about being their own biggest fans and taking care of themselves.

"'Rich Man' actually has a quote from Cher herself which says, 'My mom said to me, "Marry a rich man," and I said, "I am a rich man."' Yeah, the song was inspired by her quote," Giselle told Jennifer Hudson on the show.

The song dropped alongside an EP of the same name Sept. 5.

Prior to Rich Man, the K-pop stars released Whiplash, an EP that arrived in October.