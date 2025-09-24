Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall in 1755

-- Suffragist/writer Frances Harper in 1825

-- Entrepreneur Franklin Mars in 1883

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Tommy Armour in 1894

-- Writer F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1896

-- Astronaut John Young in 1930

-- Puppeteer Jim Henson in 1936

-- Musician/photographer Linda Eastman McCartney (Wings) in 1941

-- TV commentator Lou Dobbs in 1945

-- Football Hall of Fame member "Mean" Joe Greene in 1946 (age 79)

-- Actor Gordon Clapp in 1948 (age 77)

-- Comedian/actor Phil Hartman in 1948

-- Actor Harriet Walter in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Kevin Sorbo in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Nia Vardalos in 1962 (age 63)

-- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician Shawn Crahan (Slipknot) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Kate Fleetwood in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Jackie Sandler in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Ian Bohen in 1976 (age 49)

-- Former wrestler/WWE official Stephanie McMahon in 1976 (age 49)

-- TV personality Ross Mathews in 1979 (age 46)

-- Former gymnast Morgan Hamm in 1982 (age 43)

-- Former gymnast Paul Hamm in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Eloise Mumford in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Spencer Treat Clark in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Ben Platt in 1993 (age 32)

-- Musician Gaeul (Ive) in 2002 (age 23)

-- Actor Joe Locke in 2003 (age 22)