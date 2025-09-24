Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall in 1755-- Suffragist\/writer Frances Harper in 1825-- Entrepreneur Franklin Mars in 1883-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Tommy Armour in 1894-- Writer F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1896-- Astronaut John Young in 1930-- Puppeteer Jim Henson in 1936-- Musician\/photographer Linda Eastman McCartney (Wings) in 1941-- TV commentator Lou Dobbs in 1945-- Football Hall of Fame member "Mean" Joe Greene in 1946 (age 79)-- Actor Gordon Clapp in 1948 (age 77)-- Comedian\/actor Phil Hartman in 1948-- Actor Harriet Walter in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor Kevin Sorbo in 1958 (age 67)-- Actor Nia Vardalos in 1962 (age 63)-- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in 1965 (age 60)-- Musician Shawn Crahan (Slipknot) in 1969 (age 56)-- Actor Kate Fleetwood in 1972 (age 53)-- Actor Jackie Sandler in 1974 (age 51)-- Actor Ian Bohen in 1976 (age 49)-- Former wrestler\/WWE official Stephanie McMahon in 1976 (age 49)-- TV personality Ross Mathews in 1979 (age 46)-- Former gymnast Morgan Hamm in 1982 (age 43)-- Former gymnast Paul Hamm in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Eloise Mumford in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor Spencer Treat Clark in 1987 (age 38)-- Actor Ben Platt in 1993 (age 32)-- Musician Gaeul (Ive) in 2002 (age 23)-- Actor Joe Locke in 2003 (age 22)