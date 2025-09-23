A poster Tuesday for Netflix's second season of One Piece introduces viewers to a new destination for the series' explorers -- Loguetown.

The streaming platform also released stills from the series showing Monkey D. Luffy (Ii±aki Godoy) and the rest of the Straw Hats crew -- Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero) and Sanji (Taz Skylar) as they explore the city.

Netflix unveiled the art as part of a weekly release of the locations the Straw Hats will visit in Season 2.

Last week, Netflix released behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the production of Season 2.

Season 2 of the live-action adaptation of the popular manga series One Piece will be released in 2026.