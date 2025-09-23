Dead Poets Society, Reality Bites and Training Day actor Ethan Hawke says he sees the "truthstorian" he plays in the new drama series, The Lowdown, as a flawed, determined dreamer.

Premiering Tuesday on FX and Wednesday on Hulu, the drama was created by Sterlin Harjo and follows the misadventures of Lee Raybon (Hawke), a Tulsa citizen journalist obsessed with bringing down the powerful Washberg family. Keith David , Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson and Kyle MacLachlan co-star.

"I love the expression 'truthstorian,' first of all, because it's not really a word. It expresses a a true thing for Lee, which is that the intersection of truth and history is so needed," Hawke, 55, said during a recent virtual press conference.

"Without understanding where we come from, we don't understand where we are," he added. "It's also sloppy and kind of a train-wreck of an expression. It's hard to say and it seemed very perfect for Lee."

The actor said he finds himself drawn to those who are committed to their dreams, despite all the responsibilities grownups face.

"A lot of people compromise those things and Lee doesn't, but there's a price to be paid and that largely shows up in his relationship with his family life and with his daughter," he noted.

The real-life artist and father of four children, including actors Maya (Stranger Things) and Levon (The Thicket), said he could relate to his new character on some levels.

"It's a fine balance to be the parent you want to be and the human being you want to be," Hawke said.

"Sometimes they don't seem to line up and I think the writing of the show was wonderful because it's such a big canvas," he added. "You get to see all of us in multiple dimensions."

The Lowdown reunites Hawke with Sterlin Harjo, the writer-producer of the comedy series Reservation Dogs, which ran three seasons from 2021 to 2023.

Harjo said their mutual friend -- and Hawke's Magnificent Seven co-star -- Martin Sensmeier introduced them years ago.

They got along well, admired each other's work and Harjo promised to write a part on Reservation Dogs for Hawke if he agreed to do a guest spot.

The result was a small, but pivotal role as the main character Elora Danan's estranged father.

Harjo said it was "a dream to direct Ethan and Devery Jacobs in this two-hander episode."

"We just had such a good time and it was obvious that Ethan had a good time. Tulsa's a great community," he went on.

"There's so many great artists and musicians and everyone came on set and everyone was playing music and hanging out and being friends. I knew that I needed to work with Ethan more."

Harjo had been developing the concept for The Lowdown and thought that project might be another way for him to expand his partnership with Hawke.

"I actually sent him the script under the guise of, 'I just want notes as a writer,' not knowing if he'd want to do the part or not," Harjo recalled.

"Lucky for me, he came back and he was like, 'Well, why aren't you offering me this part?' So, I quickly was like, 'I'm gonna offer you this part,' and that was really it."