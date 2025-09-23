HBO Max reintroduced viewers to Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the clown Tuesday in its first full-length trailer for the new series It: Welcome to Derry.

The trailer features the Hanlons, a military family looking to settle down in what appears to be the small, sleepy town of Derry, Maine. But the family quickly learns not is all what it seems -- dozens of people, mostly children, have gone missing or been killed.

Just like its preceding movies, the series features a cast of young teens contending with an evil presence that lives in Derry and takes the form of Pennywise the clown.

It: Welcome to Derry takes place about three decades before the events of the movies It Chapter One (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), all three of which are based on the Stephen King novel It. All three are also directed by Anthony Muschietti.

With Skarsgard reprising his role as the terrifying clown, the series is expected to debut on the HBO Max streaming service Oct. 26. Madeleine Stowe, Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider and Rudy Mancuso also star.