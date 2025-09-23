Warner Bros. released its first trailer for Maggie Gyllenhaal's gritty, horror take on the Frankenstein monster's love interest, The Bride! starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale.

Written, directed and produced by Maggie Gyllenhaal , the film is inspired by the 1935 James Whale production, Bride of Frankenstein, a sequel to the Universal Pictures classic, Frankenstein.

The trailer features Buckley as the titular Bride and Bale with his take on the creature who asks Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him.

"A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr. Euphronious in creating a companion for himself," a synopsis of the film reads. "The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement."

The trailer opens with the Bride falling down a set of stairs and two figures then digging her up from a grave.

"Was I just the same before the accident?" she says.

"There wasn't any accident," a male voice -- presumably Bale's monster -- responds. "Everything we did, we did it on purpose."

The Bride! also stars Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal and Julianne Hough. This is the second film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, who previously helmed 2021's The Lost Daughter also starring Buckley and Sarsgaard.