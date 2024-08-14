Rosalia joins Blackpink's Lisa in 'New Woman' music video teaser
UPI News Service, 08/14/2024
Thai singer and rapper Lisa is teasing her new single and music video with Spanish music star Rosalia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, released a preview Wednesday of her video for the song "New Woman" featuring Rosalia.
The "New Woman" teaser shows Lisa sport both platinum blonde and black hair as she hangs out with Rosalia. The clip ends with a shot of Lisa and Rosalia dressed in all white and black, respectively, as they pose in a way that evokes a yinyang.
Lisa and Rosalia will release "New Woman" and the full music video Friday.
Lisa had announced the collaboration last week.
"New Woman" will be Lisa's second single of 2024, following "Rockstar."
The singer will make her festival debut as a solo artist at Global Citizen Festival in September.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.