Thai singer and rapper Lisa is teasing her new single and music video with Spanish music star Rosali­a.

Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, released a preview Wednesday of her video for the song "New Woman" featuring Rosali­a.

The "New Woman" teaser shows Lisa sport both platinum blonde and black hair as she hangs out with Rosali­a. The clip ends with a shot of Lisa and Rosali­a dressed in all white and black, respectively, as they pose in a way that evokes a yinyang.

Lisa and Rosali­a will release "New Woman" and the full music video Friday.

Lisa had announced the collaboration last week.

"New Woman" will be Lisa's second single of 2024, following "Rockstar."

The singer will make her festival debut as a solo artist at Global Citizen Festival in September.