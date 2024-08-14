Mid-Century Modern, a series about gay friends navigating their "golden years," was picked up by Hulu.

The streamer announced it ordered the new comedy, which was created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the minds behind Will & Grace.

The show follows the nearly-retired Bunny (Nathan Lane), who lives with his mother Sybil (Linda Lavin), the good-hearted ex-Mormon Jerry Frank-Jerry (Matt Bomer), and the fashionable Arthur (Nathan Lee Graham).

The series takes place in Palm Springs after the trio experience "an unexpected death," according to the synopsis.

"There are some nods to not only Golden Girls, but some other characters from past shows which I grew up loving," Bomer told People. So it's sort of a hybrid, but I would definitely say it's a spiritual cousin."

A premiere date has not yet been released.