Peacock has renewed The Traitors for both a fourth and a fifth season.

The show, hosted by Alan Cumming , is a thrilling psychological adventure where reality show favorites navigate deceit and strategy to win a prize fund of up to $250,000. The Emmy Award-winning series is set in the mysterious Scottish Highlands.

The second season of The Traitors received four Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Series. Cumming is also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

In addition to Emmy nominations, The Traitors has won several awards. It received four Critics Choice Real TV Awards, including Best Competition Series and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series. Cumming was recognized as Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year. The series also received an Outstanding Achievement in Reality award at the TCA Awards.

The Traitors Season 2 was the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during its launch week, according to Nielsen ratings. The first season won an Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.