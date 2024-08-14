Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Pius VII in 1742

-- American West figure Doc Holliday in 1851

-- Writer Ernest Thayer in 1863

-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930

-- Musician Dash Crofts (Seals and Crofts) in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician David Crosby (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) in 1941

-- Comedian Steve Martin in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Larry Graham (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1946 (age 78)

-- Writer Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 77)

-- "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Carl Lumbly in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician James Horner in 1953

-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 65)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Lamorne Morris in 1983 (age 41)

-- Football player/broadcaster Tim Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2007, in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 20)