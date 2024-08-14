Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Pius VII in 1742-- American West figure Doc Holliday in 1851-- Writer Ernest Thayer in 1863-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930-- Musician Dash Crofts (Seals and Crofts) in 1940 (age 84)-- Musician David Crosby (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) in 1941-- Comedian Steve Martin in 1945 (age 79)-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 78)-- Musician Larry Graham (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1946 (age 78)-- Writer Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 77)-- "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 74)-- Actor Carl Lumbly in 1951 (age 73)-- Musician James Horner in 1953-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 68)-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 65)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1959 (age 65)-- Musician Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 64)-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 63)-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 58)-- Musician Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 41)-- Actor Lamorne Morris in 1983 (age 41)-- Football player\/broadcaster Tim Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2007, in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 28)-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 20)