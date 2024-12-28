Romeo & Juliet actress Olivia Hussey has died at the age of 73.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th," a message on her Instagram page said Friday.

"Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals," the post added.

"Olivia leaves behind a loving family -- her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia's enduring impact on our lives and the industry.We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul."

Hussey's other screen credits include Death on the Nile, Psycho IV: The Beginning, It, Lonesome Dove and Jesus of Nazareth. Her final role was in 2015's Social Suicide.

Hussey and her Romeo & Juliet co-star Leonard Whiting sued Paramount Pictures in 2022 for $100 million in damages, accusing their director Franco Zeffirelli of ignoring their consent by filming them nude without their knowledge when they were 15 and 16 years old respectively.

Zeffirelli died in 2019 and couldn't answer the charges, but a judge said in 2023 that the actors' lawsuit offered a "gross mischaracterization" of the film's memorable bedroom scenes and made a tentative ruling to dismiss the case.

Hussey and Whiting won Golden Globes for their performances as William Shakespeare's doomed lovers.