Louanne Stephens -- who played Ruby the titular sheriff's office manager on Longmire for six seasons -- celebrated her recent guest spot on Landman with a cute Instagram post.

Stephens shared a photo of herself wearing a pink feather boa and red plastic flamingo glasses on Saturday.

"Landman episode 7. Foul mouthed nursing home resident yikes!!" Stephens captioned the image.

"Not sure how I feel about Ethel @alilarter @michellerandolph these two women were fun to work with!"

In the episode, Ali Larter's Angela and her daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) arrive unexpectedly with alcoholic beverages and card games to entertain the residents at Ethel's Texas nursing home.

Both Longmire and Landman are now streaming on Paramount+