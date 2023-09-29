The Rolling Stones have teamed up with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder on a new song.

The British rock band released the song "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" featuring Gaga and Wonder on Friday.

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" appears on the Rolling Stones' forthcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.

In a post on Instagram, Gaga said she was in the studio preparing for her film Joker: Folie i Deux when Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger invited her to join the band, Wonder and music producer Andrew Watt at a studio down the hall.

"We hung out for a bit listening to music and catching up. Mick then asked if I'd hang in the live room while they cut another record. I sat down on the floor, my back against a Rhodes-someone handed me some headphones and eventually a mic," Gaga recalled. "Mick was towering over me smiling saying 'go on and do your thing then.' I listened to the music and scribbled furiously trying to learn the tune and then freestyled and sang along."

"We played for a few hours and everyone was so excited having me there (this felt so exciting if not slightly insane)," she said. "I went home not thinking much of it, I loved the song and all the musicians but I thought we were just hangin. Andrew texted me the next day saying Mick wanted to cut the vocals WITH me that night-the way he'd cut them back in the day. Same room, two mics. Single takes."

Gaga said she "sang in a way I never really sang before except for with Mick" during the recording.

"And Andrew and I both cried-there's something about witnessing music history and when you get to be a part of it I think that's exactly what our heaven feels like. It's just a sweet sound," she concluded her post.

The Rolling Stones will release Hackney Diamonds on Oct. 20. The album also features the song "Angry," which the band released a music video for this month featuring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.