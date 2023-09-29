Ed Sheeran is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter released his seventh studio album, Autumn Variations, on Friday.

Autumn Variations is Sheeran's first album to debut on his label, Gingerbread Man Records.

In a post on Instagram, the singer said the album is dedicated to his fans.

"So Autumn Variations is out now! This is an album purely for you, the fans," Sheeran wrote. "There's no singles, no videos, it's on my own label, so no pressure for anything. I just want you guys to have a soundtrack for autumn/fall that feels like a warm hug. I hope you love it."

"Lemme know what your fav songs are and il see some of you this week at random pop ups we are doing. Love you all x," he said.

Sheeran announced Autumn Variations in August and said at the time that the album was inspired by his friends.

"Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head of imploded," the star said.

"When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend's different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion."

Autumn Variations features 14 songs: "Magical," "England," "Amazing," "Plastic Bag," "Blue," "American Town," "That's on Me," "Page," "Midnight," "Spring," "Punchline," "When Will I Be Alright," "The Day I Was Born" and "Head > Heels."

In addition to his new music, Sheeran is the latest artist to announce a musical collaboration with the video game Fortnite. A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience will be available Oct. 5-9 at iHeartLand's State Farm Park in-game.