Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson were the big winners at Thursday's first People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Wallen took home the People's Artist of 2023, Album of 2023 for One Thing at a Time and Concert Tour of 2023.

Jelly Roll scored the prizes for Male Artist of 2023, New Artist of 2023, Song of 2023 for "Need a Favor" and Collaboration of 2023 for "Save Me" with Wilson.

Wilson was named Female Artist of 2023 and shared the Music Video of 2023 award with Hardy for "Wait in the Truck."

Dan + Shay won the award for Group/Duo of 2023, while Blake Shelton was deemed Social Country Star of 2023, Toby Keith was presented with the Country Icon award and Wynonna Judd received the Country Champion award.