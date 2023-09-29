The 2023 edition of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to stream live for the first time in the event's history on Disney+ Nov. 3.

Singer-songwriter Kate Bush, the late pop music icon George Michael and rock band Rage Against the Machine will also be inducted this year.

Artists eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

This year's nominees were announced in February.

Tickets are now on sale.