The 2023 edition of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to stream live for the first time in the event's history on Disney+ Nov. 3.Inductees Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson are expected to take the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., to sing their biggest hits.Singer-songwriter Kate Bush, the late pop music icon George Michael and rock band Rage Against the Machine will also be inducted this year.Artists eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.This year's nominees were announced in February.Other performers booked for the gala include Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, 1994 Inductee Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition.Tickets are now on sale.