Becky G is celebrating her two cultures with new music.

The 26-year-old singer and actress released her third Spanish-language album, Esquinas, which translates as "Corners," on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Becky G, a third-generation American with Mexican heritage, reflected on being a "corner" at which her two cultures meet.

"Being Mexican is part of who I am, on a personal level and as an artist, it's an honor and a privilege," the star wrote in Spanish. "ESQUINAS is a token of appreciation for the people who have been part of my life.

"It's a project built on inspiration from the artists who have paved the way, helping generations like mine continue pursuing their dreams. At the same time, honor my Mexican blood and the efforts of my grandparents to be where I am today."

"In this special moment, my worlds cross -- in a CORNER that represents my roots, the music that brings me such beautiful memories with my family and my people, my community and everything that comes," she said.

Becky G said Esquinas is "not only a dream come true for baby Becky," but also the dream of her grandparents, Angel and Guadalupe Esquivias and Cruz and Miguel Gomez, who were born in Mexico.

"I love you so much and I hope you see this project as a thank you for all your sacrifice and love," the singer said.

"With the nopal on my forehead, they still tell me that I'm not 'neither from here, nor from there' but that's what I say -- see you on the corners where we all can meet," she concluded her post.

Esquinas features the singles "Chanel," "La Nena" and "Querido Abuelo," along with 10 other songs.

The album follows the Spanish-language Esquemas (2022) and Mala Santa (2019).

Becky G announced Esquinas and performed "Chanel" on Today in August.

"I have always identified as not this side or that side of the streets that raised me, but the corner where two flags, two cultures, two languages meet," she said at the time. "I'm the 200%. I'm proud to be Latina, and I'm proud to be from Inglewood."

Becky G is promoting the album with her Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour, which kicked off Sept. 14 in Boston.