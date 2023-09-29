iHeartRadio has announced the lineup for the 2023 Z100 Jingle Ball concert in New York City.

This year's event will take place Dec. 8 at Madison Square Garden.

Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner and Melanie Martinez will perform.

Rodrigo released her second studio album, Guts, earlier this month and will promote the album with a world tour that begins in February 2024.

SZA released her album SOS in December 2022.

Jingle Ball concerts will also be held Nov. 26 in Tampa, Fla., Nov. 28 in Ft. Worth/Dallas, Texas, Dec. 4 in Chicago, Dec. 5 in Detroit, Dec. 10 in Boston, Dec. 11 in Washington, D.C., Dec. 12 in Philadelphia, Dec. 14 in Atlanta, and Dec. 16 in Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Usher will perform at Channel 95.5 Jingle Ball in Detroit, following news he will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in February 2024. Jelly Roll, Lil Durk, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Doechii, Kaliiii and K-pop group (G)I-dle will also perform at Detroit Jingle Ball.

Usher will also take the stage at Q102 Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, with OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner and (G)I-dle to also perform.