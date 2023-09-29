Bruce Springsteen has released a song for the new film She Came to Me.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter collaborated with his wife and bandmate, Patty Scialfa, and The National's Bryce Dessner on the song "Addicted to Romance," released Friday.

"Addicted to Romance" is written by Springsteen and orchestrated by Dessner, who co-produced the track with Ron Aniello. The song will play during the end credits of She Came to Me.

She Came to Me is a romantic comedy written and directed by Rebecca Miller. The film follows a composer (Peter Dinklage) with writers block who has an affair (Marisa Tomei). Anne Hathaway plays the wife of Dinklage's character.

Dessner wrote the film's score.

"Working with Rebecca Miller on her new film She Came to Me has been one of the best and most rewarding experiences of my creative life," Dessner said in a statement.

"When Rebecca asked me about working on a song for the end credits I immediately thought (perhaps unrealistically!) that it would be incredible to ask Bruce Springsteen to write a song," he added. "Rebecca agreed, and we sent the film to Bruce, and to our surprise and delight, he responded very positively. Shortly after, Bruce sent us a demo of the song he wrote inspired by the film, 'Addicted to Romance,' which felt like an instant classic the minute we heard it."

She Came to Me opens in theaters Oct. 6.

Springsteen previously wrote and released the song "The Wrestler" for the 2008 film of the same name directed by Darren Aronofsky

Springsteen announced Wednesday that he is postponing his remaining tour dates in 2023 as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.