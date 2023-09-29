*NSYNC is back with new music.

The boy band released "Better Place," its first song in over 20 years, on Friday.

"Better Place" is *NSYNC's first new music since the album Celebrity, released in 2001 before the group disbanded.

*NSYNC recorded "Better Place" for the film Trolls Band Together starring *NSYNC member Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. Timberlake voices Branch in the Trolls movies and previously released the songs "Can't Stop the Feeling" and "The Other Side" for the films.

Trolls Band Together is the third film in the Trolls franchise and opens in theaters Nov. 17.

*NSYNC celebrated the release of "Better Place" in a video on Instagram.

*NSYNC announced "Better Place" earlier this month after reuniting at the MTV Video Music Awards. The group previously reunited at the MTV VMAs in 2013 and for their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016.

*NSYNC consists of Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass.