Rod Wave's Nostalgia is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Doja Cat's Scarlet at No. 4 and Zach Bryan's self-titled record at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Travis Scott's Utopia at No. 7, Zach Bryan's Boys of Faith at No. 8, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's Midnights at No. 10.